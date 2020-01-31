Chris Gayle to play in Everest Premier League: Details here
Sports
Veteran West Indian batsman Chris Gayle is set to extend his freelance project in global T20 leagues.
The big-hitting opener will next be seen in the Nepal T20 league.
Gayle will be turning up for Pokhara Rhinos in the Everest Premier League (EPL) that is preparing for its fourth season.
Here are further details regarding the same.
Gayle
See you soon Nepal, says Gayle
"Nepal get ready for the Gayle storm. It is gonna be dashing. See you soon Nepal," Gayle said in a video message on Twitter.
Meanwhile, EPL managing director Aamir Akhtar said it had taken months of negotiations to persuade Gayle.
"The league had to mature and earn a certain reputation in the international market so someone like Chris Gayle would be ready to play."
Carrying on
'Gayle wants to carry on as long as possible'
Gayle, who has not played for the West Indies since August 2019, recently said he wanted to carry on as long as possible.
"A lot of people still want see Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," said Gayle.
Quote
Nepal is gearing up for the next level, says Akhtar
"All the hard work from the last three years has actually convinced him that this is a clean, reputable league, followed by passionate cricket lovers. This signifies that Nepal is gearing up for the next level," Akhtar went on to add.
T20 leagues
Gayle has represented several franchises across global T20 leagues
The 40-year-old Gayle has represented several franchises across global T20 leagues.
He has been seen in Indian Premier League, Mzansi Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Global T20 Canada, Pakistan Super League and more.
Nepal is another addition to this illustrious list.
Earlier, Gayle had said that he wants to carry on in franchise cricket as he has a lot to offer.
Gayle T20s
A look at Gayle's T20 career
Gayle has featured in 404 T20 matches (including T20Is).
He has scored a whopping 13,296 runs at an average of 38.20.
The illustrious T20 veteran has smashed 978 sixes and 1,026 fours.
He has hit 22 hundreds and 82 fifties as well at a rate of 146.94.
Gayle has also claimed 97 catches in T20s.