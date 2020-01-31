Is BCCI planning on issuing fresh tender for IPL All-Stars?
Sports
The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has come up with a special innovation, as it plans on introducing an All-Stars game prior to the start of the season.
It is slated to be a one-off game.
However, there is confusion if it would indeed be a part of the IPL, or would the Governing Council issue fresh tender for it.
Here is more.
The All-Stars
What is IPL All-Stars?
As far as the IPL All-Stars game is concerned, it would be a one-off tie, played a couple of days prior to the tournament kicks off.
The two teams are likely to be the North-East (Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals) and South-West (Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians).
Game price
BCCI mulls same price for All-Stars game from broadcaster
As of now, Star India plays Rs. 56 crore per IPL game to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
And, since the All-Stars game would involve top IPL players, BCCI is mulling the same amount for it.
"Well, only a tender can decide that and the right process will have to be followed here," said some souces, reports Times of India.
Quote
All-Star game has to fetch the same or more: Sources
"Let's see what the BCCI has to say about this. And, if Rs 56 crore per IPL game is the benchmark (only broadcast & digital), the All-Star game has to fetch the same or more, no?" added the sources.
Women's matches
Women's exhibition matches too to attract tender process
As for the women's matches, BCCI is to host seven matches this season.
Consequently, rumors are high that they too would attract a separate tender process.
"There has to be some pricing done for it because, at the end of the day, it's also a television property. Obviously, the costs will be far lesser, but women's cricket has its own market," the source continued.
IPL 2020
IPL 2020 expanded to 57 days
The IPL 2020 is to begin from March 29 and would be played until May 24.
The final would be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, home ground of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).
The tournament has been expanded to 57 days, while only five double-headers would be held this time.
The timings of the matches remain the same (4 PM, 8 PM).