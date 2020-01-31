4th T20I, India beat New Zealand: List of records broken
The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India went into a Super Over.
This was the second consecutive match in the series that was tied and India went on to claim a victory in the Super Over.
With this win, India have a 4-0 lead in the series.
Both teams had earlier managed scores of 165 in 20 overs.
4th T20I
How did the match pan out?
India lost Sanju Samson (8) early on, before KL Rahul (36) added 34 runs for the second wicket alongside Virat Kohli (11).
However, both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer perished quickly.
India lost momentum and were reduced to 88/6.
Manish Pandey (50*) helped India amass 165.
In reply, Colin Munro (64) and Tim Seifert scored crucial runs.
However, NZ panicked in the final over.
Numbers
Notable feats for Pandey and Rahul, Kohli's average drops
Pandey slammed his third career T20I fifty.
Team India registered its first loss in T20Is in which Pandey has featured (W 17, L 1).
Rahul went past the 1,400-run mark in T20Is (1,416).
He equaled former Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi in terms of career T20I runs.
Kohli, who was averaging 52.72 in T20Is before this series, has 50.80 now after four matches.
Ish Sodhi
Sodhi equals Southee with this illustrious feat
Ish Sodhi (3/26) now has 53 career T20I scalps. He went past Sunil Narine and R Ashwin in terms of career T20I wickets (52 each).
Notably, Sodhi has claimed 17 T20I scalps against India.
He now has the joint-best tally for most wickets taken by a New Zealand bowler against an opponent in T20Is.
Pacer Tim Southee (17 wickets against Pakistan) shares the record.
Munro records
Munro notches a host of T20I records
New Zealand opener Munro was solid and brought up his 10th career T20I fifty.
The southpaw surpassed the 1,700-run mark in T20Is (1,709) and became the fourth Kiwi batsman to do so.
He surpassed the likes of AB de Villiers (1,672) and Umar Akmal (1,690) in terms of career T20I runs.
He went past Chris Gayle (105) in terms of career T20I sixes (106).
Super Overs
New Zealand's misery in Super Overs continue
New Zealand lost their seventh Super Over clash in limited-overs cricket.
T20I v WI Auckland 2008 (Lost)
T20I v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)
T20I v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
T20I v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
ODI v Eng Lord's 2019 (Lost)
T20I v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)
T20I v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)
T20I v Ind Wellington (Lost).
Information
Munro and Seifert add record stand for NZ
Munro and Tim Seifert added 74 runs for the second wicket. This was New Zealand's best stand for the second wicket in T20Is against India. Seifert and Ross Taylor added a fifty-plus stand for the fourth wicket. Seifert amassed his second career T20I fifty (57).
Twitter Post
Tim Southee a choker in Super Overs
Tim Southee in Super Overs (T20I)
06 v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)
13(5) v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
19 v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
17 v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)
20 v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)
16(5) v Ind Wellington 2020 (Lost)#NZvIND #SuperOver