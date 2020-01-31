Transfer deadline day 2020: The major deals done in EPL
The football January transfer window is set to shut down later tonight and several clubs are busy in trying to get some crucial deals.
With the rest of the season being an important phase, it is a vital moment to bolster squads and address areas that need improvement.
We look at some major deals done today in the Premier League.
Ryan Bennett
Ryan Bennett to join Leicester for rest of season
Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is set to join Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season.
The Foxes have been looking for central defensive cover for Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.
The 29-year-old Bennett has been struggling for game time at Wolves.
He made just 19 appearances this season.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo wished Bennett all the best for his move.
Cedric Soares
Arsenal get Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton
Arsenal's primary focus was always going to be in the defensive department.
Mikel Arteta's side has landed the experienced Cedric Soares from Southampton.
The 28-year-old, who has played 138 games for the Saints, joins on a loan deal for the rest of the season.
On January 29, Arsenal had signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on loan until the end of the season.
Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen travelling for West Ham medical
West Ham United are set to add Jarrod Bowen, who is travelling to London for a medical, ahead of a £20 million move from Hull.
According to Sky Sports, the two clubs agreed a deal overnight on Thursday.
The Hull winger has scored the third-most goals (16) in the Championship this season.
He will be bolstering the attack at struggling West Ham.
Major signings
What about any major movements elsewhere in Europe?
Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have re-signed Yannick Carrasco from Chinese side Dalian Yifang.
However, it is a short-term loan deal for the Belgian international.
Carrasco had earlier made 124 appearances for Atletico.
Former Liverpool mid-fielder Emre Can is on the verge of completing a move to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus.
According to Sky Sports, Can has arrived and is undergoing a medical.
