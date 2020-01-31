BCCI names Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik in CAC
Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee by the BCCI.
The CAC's immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.
The three have been given a one-year term by the BCCI.
Here are further details on the same.
Existence
CAC wasn't in existence for a while
The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since the likes of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year.
That happened after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.
The BCCI will hope the present CAC will step up and deliver what's expected out of them.
Careers
A look at RP Singh and Naik's respective India careers
Former left-arm pacer Singh represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is.
He was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.
Meanwhile, women's cricketer Naik played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.
Information
Madan Lal brings bags of experience under his belt
Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian cricket team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was a member of the senior selection committee.