#GamingBytes: Five most health damaging weapons in PUBG
PUBG delivers an intense Battle Royale experience where one battles among 100 players to win the elusive chicken dinner.
As players know, the way to victory is through efficient looting and killing. However, due to the competitive nature of PUBG, players tend to prefer more damage dealing weapons, to finish enemies quickly and increase chances of victory.
Here are the most damage dealing weapons.
AWM
The shot that rings across the map
The Arctic Warfare Magnum, AWM, is not a weapon, it's a statement.
With a base damage of 120, it is the deadliest sniper rifle and overall gun.
It is capable of killing enemies with level three headgear 500 meters away, with a single headshot.
The sniper and its magnum bullets are found only at airdrops. It fits scopes, muzzles, cheek pad, and magazine attachments.
Crossbow
A real stinger on our hands
If you are surprised why the crossbow is on the list, don't be.
With a base damage of 105, it is the second deadliest weapon in the game. Further, it is a ranged silent killer.
Capable of scope attachments up to Holographic, and a Quiver attachment, the only con this weapon has, is the painfully long reload time after each shot, leaving players vulnerable.
M24
From crates to normal spawn, this sniper is powerful
If you can't get an AWM from the airdrop, the M24 is your best bet.
With a base damage of 79, this bolt action rifle can knock out enemies with level 2 helmets.
It had higher damage earlier when it was exclusive for airdrops.
It fits scopes, cheek pad, magazine, and muzzle attachments and uses 7.62mm rounds which are brutal for shredding enemies.
Kar98K
The trusty sniper in the game
One of the most popular snipers in PUBG is the Kar98K. It has a base damage of 75.
However, the popular bolt action sniper has a few disadvantages. The slow reload time, even with the bullet loops, and bullet velocity makes eliminating opponents at a distance slightly difficult if they move constantly.
It can fit scopes, bullet loops, cheek pad and muzzle attachments.
Win94
The sniper without a scope
The Winchester 1894 is an excellent sniper early on in the game.
Using .45ACP rounds, this gun fits bullet loop attachments and has a base damage of 66.
We say it is effective early in the game because single headshots to enemies without headgear or with level 1 headgear is deadly.
However, you must be accustomed to aiming down iron sights for shot accuracy.