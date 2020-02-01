Premier League, gameweek 25: Everything you need to know
Gameweek 25 of the Premier League sees eight matches to be held on Saturday.
One expects to see several changes in the table with another gameweek passing by.
League leaders Liverpool face Southampton, whereas, Leicester City start Saturday's proceedings against Chelsea.
Manchester United host Wolves in the final game of the day.
Here's what you need to know.
LIVSOU
Liverpool aim to extend unbeaten run
Liverpool have already picked up 70 points from 24 games and are on the verge of winning the league title this season.
The Reds face a determined Southampton side, who will be aiming to produce substance.
However, Jurgen Klopp's men go into the match as the favorites.
Sadio Mane will miss the clash because of a muscle tear.
One expects Liverpool to shine tonight.
LEICHE
Third-placed Leicester will be wary of Chelsea
Third-placed Leicester City will be wary of Chelsea at home.
The Foxes lead Chelsea by eight points and would want to maximize the gap and get closer to a top three finish.
Chelsea will be eager to get the job done in an entertaining battle on offer.
The Blues will certainly miss striker Tammy Abraham and that's a worry for them.
MUNWOL
Fernandes lights up United's mood ahead of Wolves face-off
United went on to land mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting and the versatile player has definitely livened up the atmosphere.
With Nemanja Matic suspended, one expects Fernandes to be drafted directly into the starting XI.
Both United and Wolves are on 34 points.
The visitors will make life difficult for United, who are unbeaten against them across competitions this season.
Stats
Here are some of the notable stats on offer
David de Gea is set to become the third Spaniard to feature in 300 Premier League games after David Silva (300) and Cesc Fabregas (350).
Leicester are unbeaten in their past four league games against Chelsea.
Liverpool are looking for a sixth consecutive league victory against Southampton.
The Reds have won 19 successive EPL games at home including all 12 this season.
Details
Fixtures, timing and TV listing
Here are the fixtures: Leicester City vs Chelsea (6:00 PM), Newcastle United vs Norwich (8:30 PM), Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United (8:30 PM), West Ham vs Brighton (8:30 PM), Bournemouth vs Aston Villa (8:30 PM), Watford vs Everton (8:30 PM), Liverpool vs Southampton (8:30 PM), Manchester United vs Wolves (11:00 PM).
One can watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network.