The one with most Tests: Ganguly on India's next selector
Sports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly finally cleared the air regarding the selection of the chairman of selectors.
He stated that the most capped Test cricketer will become the next selector, not the earliest to have represented India.
While chief selector MSK Prasad's term expired in 2019, he was asked to continue till the replacement comes in place.
Here's more.
Ambiguity
Ganguly addresses the muddle ahead of selection
There have been certain speculations doing rounds about a particular BCCI constitution clause which mentions, 'the senior most Test player among the members of the committee shall be appointed the chairman'.
However, Ganguly has already ruled out this possibility.
This could lead to Ajit Agarkar and Venkatesh Prasad be in contention if the duo get shortlisted.
Quote
The one with more Tests will be selected: Ganguly
"It will be the one with the most Tests. India is a vast country, so we will try and keep zones in mind. But everyone who has applied and meets the given criteria, stands a chance," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Selection Process
Agarkar and Sivaramakrishnan appear as front runners to replace Prasad
The likes of Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma, Nayan Mongia, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Rajesh Chauhan, Amey Khurasiya applied for the two vacant slots previously.
However, the qualification process requires a player to have featured in at least 7 Tests, 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games.
Also, all the selection committee members should have retired from the game five years formerly.
Appointment of CAC
The committee will conduct interviews to pick the selectors
The BCCI on Friday named former cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik as the members Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
Although the appointed committee has no chairman, former Indian coach Madan Lal is the senior most member.
The CAC which stopped functioning after the Kapil Dev-led committee stepped down last year, will also pick the national teams' head coaches.