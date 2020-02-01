Hardik Pandya ruled out of Test series versus New Zealand
Sports
Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.
The all-rounder has been out of action for a while now with a back injury.
Despite undergoing surgery, Pandya hasn't been able to recover fully.
He had last featured in the T20Is against South Africa in September 2019.
Here's more.
Rehab
Pandya to continue rehab at NCA
The 26-year-old all-rounder underwent surgery in London last October to treat a chronic problem.
Pandya had retained hope of potentially participating during the New Zealand series, however, that did not materialize.
He will now continue his rehabilitation program at the NCA in Bengaluru.
Pandya had stated back in December that the surgery was done keeping the IPL and ICC World T20 in mind.
Information
Pandya travels to London to consult spinal surgeon
According to a report in ANI, Pandya traveled to London and was accompanied by National Cricket Academy Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr. James Allibone.
Return
Pandya could make a return during IPL 2020
Pandya had complained of a back problem at the Asia Cup in 2018.
He was also ruled out of the T20Is and ODIs against Australia at home in 2019 because of lower back stiffness.
The decision to undergo a surgery was eventually taken in late September in consultation with Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.
A likely return for Pandya could be during the IPL.
Twitter Post
Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Tests
Hardik Pandya(file pic) has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He traveled to London and was accompanied by National Cricket Academy Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr. James Allibone. pic.twitter.com/rnjlPMdFqK— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020