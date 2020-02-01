New Zealand-India 5th T20I: Records that can be scripted
Sports
India and New Zealand gear up for the fifth T20I to be held at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
Team India has a 4-0 lead in the series and will be eyeing for a clean sweep.
Meanwhile, New Zealand would want a consolation win.
Ahead of the match, we look at the records that can be scripted.
Feats
These feats can be scripted in NZ-India T20Is
Colin Munro is 89 runs away from registering the mark of 500 in T20Is against India (411).
Ross Taylor is four runs away from registering 300 runs against India. He could become only the third Kiwi to do so.
Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal need three wickets apiece to enter double figures against NZ in T20Is.
Information
India aiming to win eighth successive T20I
Team India will be eyeing its eighth T20I victory in a row. India will also be aiming for an eighth victory against New Zealand in T20Is. Out of 15 matches, the tally reads 8-7 in New Zealand's favor.
Kiwi batsmen
Taylor, Munro and Williamson can notch these feats
Taylor (1,856) can surpass the likes of Aaron Finch (1,878) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) in terms of career T20I runs.
This could see him become the 12th-highest run-scorer in the format.
Munro (1,709) is nine away from going past Tamim Iqbal (1,717) in terms of career T20I runs.
Kane Williamson (1,665) can get past the legendary AB de Villiers (1,672).
Rahul
Rahul looking to amass third fifty in the series
KL Rahul needs 84 runs to register the mark of 1,500 in T20Is (1,416).
He could become only the sixth Indian to do so.
In his last 10 innings, Rahul has amassed six fifties. He will be aiming to add to the tally and register his third fifty of the series as well.
Milestones
Kohli and Rahul can script these special milestones
Virat Kohli needs two more catches to become the most successful Indian outfielder.
Kohli has 41 catches and is one short of Suresh Raina (42).
KL Rahul (179) is 21 away from becoming the first Indian batsman to score 200 or more runs in a bilateral T20I series.
Kohli (199) has the most runs in a bilateral T20I series by an Indian batsman.