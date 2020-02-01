Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin lifts women's singles crown
Sports
14th seed Sofia Kenin of Russia clinched the Australian Open 2020 women's singles title in Melbourne on Saturday.
She overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in three sets.
The 21-year-old Kenin claimed her maiden career Grand Slam honor.
Prior to this, she never made it to the knockouts in any of the Slams.
Here are further details.
Twitter Post
AUS Open women's singles champion!
Your #AO2020 Women's Singles Champion, @SofiaKenin 👏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/EVRjos3UTo— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2020
First set
Muguruza clinches decisive first set
Muguruza got off to a slow start, however, four quick points in her serve helped her get some calmness.
Muguruza broke Kenin next and took a 3-1 and then a 4-2 lead.
Kenin fought back and broke Muguruza to level things at 4-4.
However, the Spaniard broke Kenin next, before easing on a 6-4 win to pocket the first set.
Second set
Kenin finds solutions to fight back and take second set
Kenin started brightly in the second set and opened with a love hold.
Muguruza rallied on to get a hold to love herself and things were all square.
Kenin didn't drop a single point next to take the third game.
Her confidence was lifted and she broke Muguruza before winning her serving game.
Kenin won the next game and broke Muguruza to win 6-2.
Third set
How did the deciding set pan out?
Kenin started off brightly once again and pocketed the first game in no time.
Muguruza rallied on to make it 1-1 after a quick service game.
Kenin broke Muguruza after sealing her serve to make it 4-2.
From there on, it was the Russian, who was aided by her ruthlessness.
She hung on and sealed her maiden Slam honor.
Twitter Post
Sofia Kenin's Slam moment!
Maiden Slam Moment!@SofiaKenin captures her first Grand Slam title in a fearless 4-6 6-2 6-2 comeback over Muguruza for the #AusOpen women’s singles 🏆#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/HU8mijCbTh— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2020