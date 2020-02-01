Brian Lara named in final squad for Bushfire Bash
Cricket Australia on Saturday announced the full squad for the upcoming Bushfire Bash.
The legendary Brian Lara is the recent inclusion in the all-star list which is set to feature in the relief game at the SCG on February 8.
Earlier, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram had confirmed their participation in the game.
Here's more.
Details
Crucial information about the fundraising game
The fundraising game will be played as a part of 'The Big Appeal' ahead of the KFC Big Bash Final and after the women's T20I between Australia and India.
The Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund will garner all the match profit from the Bushfire Bash.
Fans can also pledge donations per wicket and boundary for a team across the three matches.
Rules
The fans will witness a 10-over exhibition game
The match will be a 10-over-per-side contest with a five-over Powerplay and no bowling restrictions.
While fielders can sub on and off as per the requirement, captains may sub batters in and out during an innings.
No over-limits have been set for the bowlers, which means a bowler can bowl upto five overs.
Players
Here are the 22 players set to take part
The 22 players set to take part: Shane Warne (captain), Ricky Ponting (captain), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh.
Contest
Lara is the final addition in the 22-player squad
Brian Lara who scored over 20,000 international runs before retiring in 2007, will join his former rival Ricky Ponting in the squad.
"To have Brian Lara playing in this match is an unbelievable win for our fans," Cricket Australia GM of fan engagement Anthony Everard said.
Sachin Tendulkar and former Caribbean pacer Courtney Walsh were previously announced as non-playing coaches.
Other members
The 2000s Aussie batch will also join the cause
Australian legends Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, Mike Hussey, Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee and Matthew Hayden will also play alongside incumbent female players Elyse Villani, Grace Harris and Phoebe Litchfield.
Rugby league great Brad Fittler will feature along with Australian Rules footballer Luke Hodge, while Steve Waugh, Mel Jones and rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns will be seen in a non-playing capacity.