India fined 40% of match fee for slow over-rate
Sports
Team India have been found guilty of slow over-rate following the 4th T20I against New Zealand.
The players were docked 40% of their match fees for a violation in the penultimate game which ended with a Super Over.
The streak had lasted 264 matches since the Oval Test in August 2014.
This is also the first such violation under Virat Kohli.
Article 2.22
India couldn't adhere to the guidelines
As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Besides, India fell short of two overs for the requirement at the Westpac Stadium, thereby paying twice the fine.
Sanction
Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction
Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after on-filed umpires Chris Brown, Shaun Haig and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra reported the matter to him.
With Kohli pleading guilty to the offence and accepting the proposed sanction, there was no need of a formal hearing.
Close encounter
India yet again clinched the Super Over thriller
Even after racking up a par-score against Kiwis in the last T20I, India managed yet another escape in the second innings.
Just like the 3rd T20I, the previous encounter also went to the super over where India had to chase 14.
KL Rahul almost finished the game in the first two deliveries, while Kohli won it for India with a blistering boundary.
History on the cards
India will be hopeful of scripting history in final T20I
After having won four consecutive T20Is, the Men in Blue would be eyeing a 5-0 drub over the Black Caps.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Virat Kohli sticks with the same line-up or brings back the out-of-form Rishabh Pant.
The focus will also be on Sanju Samson who looked in great touch, but departed soon thereafter.