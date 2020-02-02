PUBG Mobile: Tips to survive gunfights, win chicken dinner
PUBG Mobile is getting competitive each passing day with the game gaining popularity as a tactically intense Battle Royale on both Android and iOS.
With mounting competition, it is becoming increasingly difficult to win the chicken dinner as gamers find it hard to survive firefights against more experienced opponents.
Therefore, we bring you five simple tips to survive gunfights in PUBG Mobile.
Tip 1
Try shooting from the hip in close quarters
Aiming Down Sights or ADS helps you improve shot accuracy over distances.
However, if you are going to play a rushing game or if you are engaged in close quarter combat, we suggest firing from the hip.
Place the crosshairs and shoot at your opponent.
It is easier to track your opponent without ADS in close quarters, making it ideal for firefights inside buildings.
Tip 2
Crouch for mid range shots, go prone for long range
If you are engaging in close quarter combat, always be on your feet to ensure quick movement.
However, for mid-range engagements, we suggest crouching. Not only will this help reduce recoil, but will also give you cover, making it harder for opponents to shoot you.
For long range engagements, we suggest going prone to ensure minimum recoil, exponentially increasing your chances of hitting opponents.
Tip 3
Learn to peek and shoot in intense firefights
Sometimes firefights will get intense, as enemies return fire. It is mandatory for you to take cover at this time.
However, do not sit quietly in cover. Learn how to peek and shoot.
This allows your body to be in cover and protected from enemy fire. At the same time, this allows you the opportunity to open fire upon your enemies, eventually killing them.
Tip 4
Reload and heal while in cover, during firefights
Whenever opponents force you to take cover during firefights, use your time wisely.
Listen closely for footsteps to ensure opponents are not flanking you.
Once you have established your temporary safety, use this opportunity to heal yourself and to reload your weapons.
It is important to keep reloading and maintaining your health if you wish to survive long drawn firefights in the Battle Royale.
Tip 5
Do not engage unless you are sure to hit opponents
One of the simplest tips is to carefully choose your firefights. You will not be forced to struggle to survive battles if you pick them wisely.
Shoot at enemies only when you are sure your gun is capable of hitting them at that particular distance.
Further, ensure that you are not completely exposed and opponents do not have a chance to run for cover.