Ask NewsBytes
Arnav Venkatesan

Arnav Venkatesan

Asked on 2 February, 2020

When did Rubel Hossain make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rubel made his Test debut in July 2009, against Windies.

Ankita Shah

Ankita Shah

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Which IPL team does Mustafizur Rahman play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahman is not associated with any IPL team, as of now.

Hansika Kadam

Hansika Kadam

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Has Rubel ever played the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Rubel is yet to play the IPL.

Paridhi Jayaraman

Paridhi Jayaraman

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Why is Shakib Al Hasan not playing?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shakib is currently serving a suspension by the ICC.

