Premier League 2019-20: The key numbers from gameweek 25
Gameweek 25 of the Premier League 2019-20 season saw leaders Liverpool claim another impressive 4-0 victory against Southampton on Saturday.
Leicester City and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Manchester United were held by Wolves at Old Trafford.
They are two more games set to be played tonight.
Here are the key numbers from gameweek 25.
MUNWOL
United fail to score in three successive Premier League games
United, who were held to a 0-0 draw, have failed to score in three consecutive league games since 2016.
The side has also failed to score in successive home league games since 2014.
Wolves are the first team to keep a league clean sheet away against both Manchester clubs in a season since Chelsea (2013-14).
Bruno Fernandes had three shots on target on debut.
LEICHE
Crucial numbers from the Leicester-Chelsea game
Leicester City have managed to drop eight points from winning positions in their past four Premier League games.
Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored in three consecutive EPL games for the first time in his senior career.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger became the first defender to score twice in a league match for the Blues since John Terry did so against Fulham.
Everton, West Ham
Everton keep conceding away goals, sorry record for West Ham
Everton, who beat Watford 3-2, are without a clean sheet in their past 12 league away games.
Yerry Mina became the first defender to score two goals in a league game for Everton since Leighton Baines.
West Ham haven't managed a single win against Brighton in the EPL.
West Ham have lost more points from winning positions than any other side this term (19).
LIVSOU
Unstoppable Liverpool continue plundering records
Liverpool have earned 100 points from the last 102 available to them in the EPL.
They have won 33 of their last 34 matches.
Notably, the Reds have won 20 successive home league games at Anfield.
They equaled Manchester City's record.
Mohamed Salah has scored more home goals in this season's EPL (12) than any other player.
Here are the results from Saturday
Here are the results: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea, Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa, Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United, Liverpool 4-0 Southampton, Newcastle 0-0 Norwich, Watford 2-3 Everton, West Ham 3-3 Brighton, Manchester United 0-0 Wolves.
Premier League table: Liverpool march on
And after a bumper Saturday, the #PL table looks like... pic.twitter.com/ke5HUIL5h3— Premier League (@premierleague) February 1, 2020