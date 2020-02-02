EPL records that could be equaled or broken this season
Sports
The Premier League is one of the top football leagues in the world, and it never fails to mesmerize its fans with some top and record-breaking performances.
While the ongoing season has already seen the same, there is still more to come.
In the same light, we take a look at some of the records which could still be equaled or broken this season.
Most assists
Kevin De Bruyne: The man of assists!
The art of assist sets up the base for the goal-scorer.
On the same note, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry made history by serving the most assists in a season (20).
Meanwhile, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne came close in 2017-18 season (18).
While he is on 16 this season, with 14 more games to go, he indeed looks on track to finally break it.
Most promotions
West Bromwich Albion: The king of promotions
The utmost thing that the teams in The Championship look forward to is to secure qualification to the EPL.
As of now, the record for most promotions to the EPL lies with six teams: Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and Norwich City.
However, it could be broken this season by West Brom, who are currently the leaders in EFL Championship.
Most relegations
Do Norwich City have an unwanted love for EFL Championship?
Meanwhile, on the opposite, the record for most relegations in the EPL lie with five teams: Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Norwich City, West Brom.
Incidentally, that record too is on the verge of being broken, as Norwich could head back to EFL Championship.
Currently, they are at the bottom of the EPL table, seven points away from the safe zone.
Consecutive wins
Liverpool can set a record of most points
Liverpool have been on an unbeaten run in the EPL this season, as they have so far won 24 games and drawn one, with 73 points on board.
This recalls the most points won by a club in a season, as Manchester City scored 100 during the 2017-18 season.
With 13 more games to go, even if they lose three games, it is attainable.
Away wins
Liverpool can be the kings away from from home too
Once again, it is City who hold the record of having won the most EPL games away from home.
They won 16 away ties during the 2017-18 season.
As of now, Liverpool have won 11 away games out of 12.
Therefore, they need five more wins in seven to equal and six more to break it.
Thus, they could afford to lose/draw one more.