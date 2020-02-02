Shubman Gill impresses ahead of New Zealand-India Tests: Details here
India's young batsman Shubman Gill has sent a positive vibe ahead of the New Zealand-India Test series, starting February 21.
The versatile cricketer slammed an unbeaten 204 for India A against New Zealand A in Christchurch.
The player, who is India's third choice opener, will be aiming to retain his place in the senior side.
Here are further details.
Gill
Gill steals the show with scores of 83 and 204*
Gill was top notch in the unofficial first Test against New Zealand A.
After scoring 83 in the first innings, the talented batsman a 279-ball 204*.
His innings included 22 fours and four sixes.
Gill amassed his second double century on an away tour.
He shared a 167-run stand with Priyank Panchal and an unbeaten century-plus stand alongside Hanuma Vihari.
NZ A vs IND A
How did the first unofficial Test pan out?
India A managed just 216 in the first innings.
Gill and Vihari scored half-centuries to see India A manage 200-plus.
Michael Rae (4/54) stole the show.
In reply, the Kiwis declared at 562/7. Mark Chapman (114) and Dane Cleaver (196) plundered runs at will.
For the second time, India A saw Mayank Agarwal score a duck.
Gill, Panchal and Vihari helped India A draw.
Team India
Gill can stake a claim for reserve Test opening slot
For India, Rohit Sharma and Mayank are set to open the batting against New Zealand.
Gill, who was the third option against South Africa and Bangladesh, has done the right things to stay in the fray.
The dual knocks against New Zealand A will give him enough confidence.
The management should not find any reason to drop Gill, who has impressed one and all.
Options
Shaw and Rahul in the fray as well
Besides Gill, the likes of Prithvi Shaw and the in-form KL Rahul can vie for the berth.
It remains to be seen how things pan out.
Shaw has been in superb form of late and was handed a call-up to the ODI side.
Meanwhile, Rahul has scored immensely in limited-overs cricket and he could also be in contention to earn a Test berth back.