Tottenham vs Manchester City: Here's the complete statistical preview
Jose Mourinho will once again face his old foe Pep Guardiola when Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City battle it out on Sunday in gameweek 25 of the Premier League.
The former Manchester United manager, who became Spurs boss in November, will hope to stop second-placed City.
Ahead of the match, we look at the statistics and records in fray.
Head-to-head
Head-to-head: Spurs are winless against City in six EPL matches
Spurs are winless in six Premier League games against Manchester City (D2, L4).
Their last victory against the champions came at White Hart Lane in October 2016.
Jose and Pep have faced each other on 22 occasions in their respective careers.
Pep has won 11 matches against Jose, besides losing five and drawing six.
Spurs
Spurs have kept just two clean sheets under Jose
Spurs have claimed just a solitary point from a possible 18 this season against teams above them in the table prior to the Saturday's matches.
A defeat for Spurs will see them become the sixth club to lose 400 top-flight home matches.
The hosts have kept just two clean sheet in 17 league and cup games under Jose.
City
City have scored in 23 successive away league matches
Man City have scored in each of their last 23 away league games.
This is the third-longest such run in the competition's history.
The defending champions have won 11 of their last 12 league matches in London.
The only exception was a 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in December 2018.
City are unbeaten in their last five league matches.
Pep
Pep Guardiola plays down Jose Mourinho rivalry
Pep Guardiola opened up on his rivalry with Jose.
"Maybe we are older and more experienced. I don't know. I know every time when we were at [Manchester] United or here, it was just about my press conference if I say something or if he say something," he said.
"From my side, I always had incredible respect for what he did for football."
Information
Timing, TV listing and match prediction
The match is set to start at 10:00 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Given Spurs' defensive woes, City enter the tie as favorites. They will look to outwit Spurs.