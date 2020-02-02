02 Feb 2020
How has Virat Kohli earned the respect of his team?
Sports
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made a name for himself, both as a batsman and as a captain.
Not just he is recognized as one of the best batsmen in the world, he has also done a commendable job as a leader.
However, how has Kohli earned the respect of his team as a captain? Former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, gives his take.
Emotional temperament
Chappell feels Kohli's emotional temperament could be the reason
Reflecting on Kohli's success as a leader, Chappell feels that it is his emotional temperament that could be detrimental, as he has ensured that it works for him and not against.
"To hear Kohli talk about batting, and particularly his rationale for eschewing the innovative short-form shots, is to listen to a master who comprehends his craft," he wrote for ESPNCricinfo.
Do you know?
Chappell lauds Kohli's ability to pluck win from defeat
"When a captain leads a side successfully on a regular basis, especially by occasionally plucking victory from the jaws of defeat, the team begins to believe he is a miracle worker," Chappell further noted.
Team depth
Chappel notices depth in Indian cricket under Kohli
Chappell also stated that Indian cricket has now seen a depth, which is notable in departments like batting, fast bowling and even in spin.
"There are signs that young batsmen like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are maturing quickly, and this is not surprising, given when regularly see the high standards Kohli sets," he further reckoned.
Captaincy records
Records held by Virat Kohli as captain
As for some records held by Kohli as captain:
- He is the fastest to reach 1,000 T20I runs (30 innings).
- He is the second Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs.
- He is the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain (196 innings).
- He is also the second Indian to score 11,000 international runs as captain.
Other records
Other records held by Kohli
Some other records held by Kohli:
- He is the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries against two different opponents.
- He is the fastest to score 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year (less than 15 innings, in 2010).
- He is the only player to have scored 20,000 international runs at an average of 50 across formats.