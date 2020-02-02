India
Pranav Yadav

Pranav Yadav

Asked on 2 February, 2020

When did Virat Kohli make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli made his international debut in August 2008 (ODI against Sri Lanka).

Divya Mistry

Divya Mistry

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Which IPL team does Kohli play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli plays and leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Aaryan Shah

Aaryan Shah

Asked on 2 February, 2020

How many T20I centuries has Kohli scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli is yet to score a T20I ton.

Surabhi Gupta

Surabhi Gupta

Asked on 2 February, 2020

How old is Kohli?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli is 31-year-old.

