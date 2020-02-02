5th T20I, India beat New Zealand: List of records broken
The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand in the fifth T20I on Sunday.
With this victory, India completed a series sweep over the Kiwis by a 5-0 margin.
Batting first, the Men in Blue managed 163/3 in 20 overs.
In reply, the Kiwis faltered in the chase and lost the tie.
Here are the records scripted.
NZ vs IND
How did the match pan out?
India lost Sanju Samson at the start, however, Rahul and Rohit added 88 runs for the second wicket.
Middle order batsmen Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Manish Pandey (11*) helped India get past 160.
For NZ, Scott Kuggeleijn (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers.
In reply, Kiwis lost three early wickets, before Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor offered resistance.
However, it wasn't enough.
Rohit T20Is
Rohit registers most fifty-plus scores in T20Is
India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma (25) has the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is.
The 32-year-old overcame Virat Kohli's tally of 24.
Rohit registered his 21st career T20I fifty and a fourth versus New Zealand.
The Hitman amassed a 41-ball 60, before retiring hurt.
Rohit raced to 2,773 career T20I runs and is 21 short of leading run-scorer Kohli (2,794).
Rahul T20Is
Rahul scripts this record in a bilateral T20I series
KL Rahul (45) became the first Indian batsman to score 200-plus runs in a bilateral T20I series for Team India (223).
Rahul is now the joint-highest run-scorer in a bilateral T20I series in T20Is.
Mozambique's Damiao Couana (2019/20 v Malawi) and New Zealand's Colin Munro (2017/18 v West Indies) scored 223 runs each.
KL Rahul feats
Rahul goes past Afridi and ABD with different records
Rahul has been highly consistent and his last 11 T20I scores read as, 52, 62, 11, 91, 45, 54, 56, 57*, 27, 39 and 45.
The opener also reached 1,461 runs in T20Is. He surpassed former Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi (1,416) in terms of career T20I runs.
Rahul, who slammed two sixes today, went past AB de Villiers' tally (60) of sixes (61).
Records
Bumrah and Taylor script these T20I records
Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) has now bowled the most maiden overs in T20Is (7).
Bumrah has raced to 59 career T20I scalps and surpassed Dwayne Bravo (57).
Veteran Taylor became only the third player to feature in 100 or more T20I matches after Shoaib Malik (113) and Rohit (108).
Taylor also went past Aaron Finch and Tillakaratne Dilshan in terms of career T20I runs.
Feats
Pandey hasn't been dismissed in last seven T20I innings
Pandey (11*) hasn't been dismissed in his last seven T20I innings.
His scores read, 2*, 22*, 31*, 14*, 14*, 50* and 11*.
Pandey has also surpassed the 700-run mark in T20Is.
Rohit also surpassed the 14,000-run mark in international cricket and became the eighth Indian batsman to do so.
Shivam Dube has conceded the second-costliest runs in an over in T20Is (34).
Seifert, Taylor
Seifert and Taylor register highest fourth-wicket stand versus India
Seifert (50) slammed his third career T20I fifty. Interestingly, all of his fifties have come against India.
Taylor (53) brought up his seventh career T20I fifty in his 100th appearance.
The two added 99 runs for the fourth wicket.
This is now the highest fourth-wicket stand in New Zealand-India T20Is.
This is also New Zealand's second-highest partnership for any wicket against India.