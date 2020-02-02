Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic lifts men's singles crown
Serbian Novak Djokovic staged a remarkable fightback to win the Australian Open 2020 men's singles title.
This was his 17th career Grand Slam title.
Djokovic also registered Slam wins in three different decades.
Austria's Thiem showed character, however he faltered 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.
Here are more details on defending champion Djokovic's victory.
Eighth Australian Open title for Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic's seals 17th Slam, record-extending AUS Open title
Djokovic trumped Thiem to seal a 17th career Slam honor.
The Serbian also clinched a record-extending eighth Australian Open title.
This was his seventh victory against Thiem in 11 head-to-head meetings.
Djokovic will now be crowned number one in the ATP Rankings.
He will reclaim his position from Rafael Nadal.
Thiem's show
Thiem falls short as Djokovic produces the goods
Thiem had earlier beaten world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarters.
The Austrian tennis player had beaten the Spaniard 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 to dish out a show of grit and resistance.
Post that, Thiem overcame Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the semi-final.
However, despite leading Djokovic 2-1, he surrendered in the final two sets.
Thiem made many errors.
Slams
Djokovic moves closer to Nadal and Federer
Djokovic's latest triumph moves him within three of Roger Federer's all-time tally of 20 men's singles titles.
Nadal is only two ahead on 19. Djokovic will sense the catch and can go ahead of the two.
Djokovic's win ensured that nobody else broke the stranglehold of the old guard, with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer having won the past 13 Grand Slam titles.
Champion!
