New Zealand vs India, T20Is: Key takeaways from the series
Sports
The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand on Sunday to seal the five-match T20I series by a 5-0 margin.
India sealed the fifth T20I by seven runs to become the first side to register a 5-0 whitewash in T20Is.
There were several moments in the series that caught the eye.
Here are the key takeaways from the series.
Takeaway 1
Pandey and Iyer look solid in that middle order
Shreyas Iyer showed why he is the safest bet for India at number four in limited-overs cricket.
The batsman powered his way with impressive knocks and brought value to the side.
Iyer looks settled and is finding his feet with each passing game.
Meanwhile, Pandey made useful contributions both with the bat and on the field.
His experience helped India look more comfortable.
Takeaway 2
India show resistance throughout the series
India showed plenty of resistance throughout the five-match series.
They came back strong in pivotal moments and didn't let the pressure get the better of them.
In the third and fourth T20I, it was remarkable to watch Mohammed Shami and then Shardul Thakur force the matches into the Super Over.
In the first T20I, Iyer's application when India chased down 200-plus total was laudable.
Takeaway 3
India's fielding not quite up to the mark
Fielding is one important aspect in any format of the game and India were not up to the mark.
Across the series, the fielding in the boundary was not strong enough.
Several catches were dropped and extra runs were given.
To win the ICC World T20 this year, India need to better their standards.
Skipper Virat Kohli will hope to address the same.
Takeaway 4
New Zealand need an inspiration from somewhere
New Zealand could have changed the story of the series but faltered when pressure got to them.
They were cruising along in the third and fourth T20I.
However, NZ let the chance go begging after panicking in the final over.
Even in the final T20I, they lost from a winning position.
Two lose two successive T20I series at home, presents questions aplenty for NZ.