Rohit Sharma suffers injury during 5th T20I against New Zealand
Indian opener Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, suffered a calf injury during the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against hosts New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.
Rohit suffered the injury during India's batting as he had to retire hurt and did not take the field during India's fielding session as well.
Here are further details on this injury of his.
The injury
How was Rohit injured?
The injury happened during the 17th over.
While Ish Sodhi was bowling to Shreyas Iyer in the opening ball of the over, both men scrambled for a single.
However, In the process, Rohit pulled his calf, as physios immediately attended him.
Although he continued for the next three deliveries, he was in visible discomfort.
The 32-year-old opted to walk off the field, retiring hurt.
Current status
Rohit being assessed currently
As per reports coming in from BCCI, Rohit's injury is currently being assessed, while his status for the future of the series is too early to be taken a call upon.
Rohit is also a part of the team's three-match ODI series that begins from Wednesday and he is also set to feature in the two Tests that follow.
Rohit plays safe game as he opts not to field
Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment and will not take the field today.#NZvIND https://t.co/31WWdj0JOS— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020
Who led India following Rohit's absence?
Rohit was the captain of the side in today's game after regular skipper Virat Kohli opted to take a break and give other youngsters a chance. Meanwhile, upon Rohit's unavailability as the captain for the game, KL Rahul took over the duties.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
India lost Sanju Samson at the start, however, Rahul and Rohit added 88 runs for the second wicket.
Middle-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Manish Pandey (11*) helped India get past 160.
For NZ, Scott Kuggeleijn (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers.
In reply, Kiwis lost three early wickets, before Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor offered resistance.
However, it wasn't enough.
Records scripted
Some records scripted in this match
As for some records from this tie:
- Rohit registered most fifty-plus scores in T20Is (25).
- Rahul became the first Indian to score 200-plus runs in a T20I series for India (223) and is the joint-highest overall.
- Jasprit Bumrah has now bowled the most maiden overs in T20Is (7).
- Rohit became the eight Indian to surpass 14,000 international runs.