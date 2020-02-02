India
Muhammad Subramanium

Muhammad Subramanium

Asked on 2 February, 2020

When did Neymar join PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar joined PSG in 2017.

Vivaan Lobo

Vivaan Lobo

Asked on 2 February, 2020

How many goals has Neymar scored for PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar has scored 66 goals in 76 matches for PSG.

Ridhi Powar

Ridhi Powar

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Which club did Neymar play for prior to PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to PSG, Neymar played for Barcelona.

Navya Rangan

Navya Rangan

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Which was Neymar's first-ever club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar's first-ever club was Portuguesa Santista.

