02 Feb 2020
IPL: Are Rajasthan Royals planning on shifting their base?
The champions of the inaugural edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not had the same amount of success following 2008.
But, they still continue to have a big fan-base.
However, there are rumors that the franchise could be compelled to shift their base from Jaipur to some other state as they are facing continuous harassment.
Here is more.
Ailing ecosystem
Ailing cricket ecosystem in the state leading to multiple harassment
As far as the situation regarding Rajasthan playing their matches in Jaipur is concerned, franchise officials have blamed the ailing cricketing ecosystem in the state for their reason to mull a move away.
"The state machinery catering to law and order, the former officers of the RCA itself, they've all collectively given Rajasthan Royals nothing but trouble over the years," the officials told TOI.
Stadium troubles
Sawai Mansingh Stadium too is in a bad shape
The officials were also wary of the condition and state of the franchise's home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium and they feel it would take time for it to be made tournament ready.
"The place has been a mess for quite some time now. Over the years, the RCA has failed to come up with good infrastructure anywhere outside of Jaipur," they added.
Quote
We've always been seen as the 'rogue' IPL franchise: Officials
"As it is, we've always been seen as the 'rogue' IPL franchise. We've always found ourselves in some kind of trouble or the other. Making it personal will only lead us on to that path again," the official continued.
Guwahati calling?
Rajasthan looking to play some match in Guwahati this season
Meanwhile, according to current reports, Rajasthan are looking to play a few of their opening games of the upcoming season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
"It's a lovely ground. Some of our leading players visited there and praised the venue. There's a strong Marwari presence in the northeast and we feel welcome there. That's why we put in a request," officials stated.
PIL status
Rajasthan's PIL for playing in Guwahati hangs in balance
In response to the playing the matches in Guwahati, Rajasthan have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at Rajasthan High Court.
However, three petitioners Rahul Kanwat, Vimal Chand Choudhary and Yogesh Kumar, who approached the high court last week, have mentioned that moving the games out of Jaipur would be disrespectful to the state.
The high court would hear the matter on February 13.