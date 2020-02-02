India
Aaryan Trivedi

Aaryan Trivedi

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Who is Rajasthan Royals' captain?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rajasthan Royals are led by Steve Smith.

Surabhi Powar

Surabhi Powar

Asked on 2 February, 2020

Who is Royals' coach?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Royals are coached by Andrew McDonald.

Aarav Venkatesan

Aarav Venkatesan

Asked on 2 February, 2020

What is the capacity of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The capacity of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is 30,000.

Paridhi Subramanium

Paridhi Subramanium

Asked on 2 February, 2020

What is the capacity of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The capacity of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 40,000.

