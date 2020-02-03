Kansas City Chiefs win maiden Super Bowl championship: Details here
The city of Kansas scripted history when they were crowned the champion of champions. On Sunday, they won the Super Bowl championship for the first-ever time.
The Kansas City Chiefs tamed San Francisco 49ers 31-20 as the former five-time champions were outplayed by Kansas this term, especially in the fourth quarter, where Kansas scored 21-0.
Here is the match report.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match began on a competitive note for both sides, as the Chiefs edged past 49ers 7-3 in the opening quarter.
The 49ers bounced back in the following quarter to pull back the proceedings.
The third quarter saw 49ers outplay the Chiefs to score 10-0.
However, the Chiefs failed to give up and scripted a magical comeback to score 21-0 in the final quarter.
President is all praise for the new Super Bowl champions
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
Patrick Mahomes named MVP
Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP, as his fine tactics and sound gameplay allowed his team to script a comeback from a 10-point deficit.
Meanwhile, Mahomes was on the covers of Madden this season, and traditionally, they have not performed in the season.
Nonetheless, Mahomes would be happy that the curse is finally broken.
I'm going to Disney World: Mahomes
"I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl," said Mahomes in a tweet following the Super Bowl win.
That moment when you lay hands on Super Bowl trophy
BIG RED, WE DID IT 😭 pic.twitter.com/t1v7b7l9Uz— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020
