India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Arsenal
Ayush Gupta
Burnley
English Premier League 2019
EPL 2019-20
Gunners
NewsBytes
Premier League 2019-20
Arteta
Chelsea
Former Premier League
Liverpool
Mikel Arteta
Newcastle United
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Tottenham Hotspur
Turf Moor
 
Ask NewsBytes
Paridhi Chattopadhyay

Paridhi Chattopadhyay

Asked on 3 February, 2020

How many times have Arsenal won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arsenal have won the EPL on 13 occasions.

Sanvi Kapur

Sanvi Kapur

Asked on 3 February, 2020

When was the last time Arsenal won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arsenal last won the EPL in 2003-04.

Reyansh Balasubramanium

Reyansh Balasubramanium

Asked on 3 February, 2020

Who did Mikel Arteta replace at Arsenal?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arteta replaced Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Shreyas Rangan

Shreyas Rangan

Asked on 3 February, 2020

When did Arsène Wenger quit Arsenal?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Wenger quit Arsenal in 2018.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline