03 Feb 2020
Arsenal script yet another unwanted record
Sports
Former Premier League champions, Arsenal are just not able to get back to winning ways as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.
With this draw, Arsenal have hit a new 107-year low in the competition, as they recorded the least number of points at this stage of a top-flight season.
Here are further details.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match was played in a competitive manner throughout.
Both the teams had a fair bit of possession and each had more than 10 shots.
The teams had equal number of shots on target (two), with both failing to find the back of the net.
While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered Arsenal's best chance, the hosts too had some good chances, as Arsenal's defense survived.
Struggling Arteta
Mikel Arteta struggling to get a win with Arsenal
As Arsenal hit a new low since 1912-13, their tenure under Mikel Arteta has been far from impressive.
So far, the club has scored just three wins under him in nine matches, including five draws.
Although they have lost just a game under him, dropping points in the form of draws is not helping their cause either, as they lurk on the 10th spot.
Blame game
Arteta blames conditions for a pale draw against Burnley
Post the match, Arteta blamed the conditions at Turf Moor for the pale draw which Arsenal suffered, as he felt that the grass was not watered properly, making it difficult to play.
"I didn't water the pitch yesterday at the training ground because I expected it, but that doesn't make it any easier to play," he said.
Quote
We have to improve Arteta
"But, we didn't do it and we have to improve quality-wise. We are very far in terms of what I want in terms of sustaining attacks and being more unpredictable in our play, but that's a process," added Arteta.
What's next?
Arsenal take on Newcastle United, eye top five
As of now, Arsenal are 42 points behind league leaders Liverpool, as the title race is over this season.
Meanwhile, they take on Newcastle United next on February 16 at home, as they would be eyeing a place in the top five.
While they are 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, they are six short of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.