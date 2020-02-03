Kapil Dev backs Pant to make a comeback
Sports
Youngster Rishabh Pant has lost his position as the first-choice wicket-keeper for India ever since he suffered a concussion in the first ODI against Australia.
To top it all, KL Rahul's consistent run of late has made Pant's claim shaky.
However, India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev feels Pant shouldn't be disheartened following his ouster from the squad.
Here is what he said.
Quote
He is talented but has to grab chances: Kapil Dev
"I would tell Pant not to get disheartened and prove people wrong by saying there's still a lot of cricket left in him. We all know he's talented. But he has to make the most of the chances he gets," Kapil Dev told ABP News.
Advice
Pant should eye the next few matches: Dev
The former Indian captain also advised Pant to stay patient by quoting Sunil Gavaskar's example.
"Sunil Gavaskar always used to say if you want to make a 100 then get to 20 first, then 25, 50, 60 and go on," he said.
"Pant has to think that way and shouldn't think too far ahead. His target should be the next 5-10 matches."
Dwindling form
His numbers have declined recently
Apart from a 69-ball 71 against West Indies, Rishabh Pant does not have a single ODI fifty to his name since January 2019.
With 374 runs in 16 matches, he averages 26.71 in the ODI format so far.
Besides, the 23-year-old has been under the scanner in T20Is too, having averaged only 21.08 in the past one year.
Rahul, the rescuer!
KL Rahul is doing well behind the stumps
Although skipper Kohli is persisting with KL Rahul as the designated wicket-keeper presently, Kapil Dev believes India should not try to fit Rahul in the slot and play a specialist wicket-keeper.
"Dravid has done it in the past. But in today's time, there should be a genuine wicket-keeper. The fit-in type of scenario shouldn't happen," he said.