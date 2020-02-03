Hi,
Logout
In a big blow to India, Rohit Sharma has been ruled of the remainder of the New Zealand tour.
As per reports, Rohit would not be a part of the remaining tour, owing to a calf injury he suffered during the final T20I against New Zealand.
He also didn't take the field in the second innings as KL Rahul was named the stand-in captain.
While there is no official replacement announced for Rohit, either Prithvi Shaw or Mayank Agarwal might be roped in. "He is out of the tour," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday. India will play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, followed by the 2-match Test series.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.