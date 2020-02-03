India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Babar Azam
Cricket
ICC
ICC T20I Rankings
India Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul
New Zealand Cricket
Rankings
Rohit Sharma
T20I
Virat Kohli
Black Caps
ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen
Kane Williamson
Kiwis
Kiwis 5-0
Kohli
Navdeep Saini
New Zealand
Pakistan
Rahul
Rashid Khan
Rohit
Ross Taylor
Shaheen Afridi
Shardul Thakur
T20Is
Team India
Tim Seifert
Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline