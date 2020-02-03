India
Ask NewsBytes
Ananya Verma

Ananya Verma

Asked on 3 February, 2020

When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018.

Anika Rathore

Anika Rathore

Asked on 3 February, 2020

Where did Ronaldo play prior to Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to Juventus, Ronaldo played for Real Madrid.

Arjun Singhal

Arjun Singhal

Asked on 3 February, 2020

How many titles has Ronaldo won at Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo has won two titles at Juventus.

Aadhya Mittal

Aadhya Mittal

Asked on 3 February, 2020

Where does Ronaldo hail from?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo hails from Portugal.

