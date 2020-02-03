03 Feb 2020
Fiorentina goalkeeper plays mind games, Cristiano Ronaldo ruins them
Sports
Fans witnessed an interesting showdown between Italian champions Juventus and Fiorentina, as their Serie A match was headlined by cheeky mind games.
The tussle between goalkeeper of Fiorentina, Bartlomiej Dragowski and legendary Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo made the game interesting.
However, CR7 stayed mentally calm and even scored a couple of penalties.
Here is how he managed to do so.
The incident
Dragowski tries to play mind games as Ronaldo scores
It all happened on Sunday when prior to the match, Dragowski had claimed that he has studied Ronaldo carefully regarding his spot-kicks and knows exactly where he would shoot.
He was extremely confident of saving his penalty kicks.
Interestingly, Ronaldo received two spot-kicks in the match, and he easily converted both of them, as Dragowski's mind games backfired.
Quote
I studied Cristiano Ronaldo, I know how he shoots: Dragowski
"I studied Cristiano Ronaldo, I know how he shoots. I'm not going to tell you how I predict he'll take penalties, or could read this and change it. I'd rather there weren't any penalties in the game, to be honest," Dragowski had said pre match.
Milsetone
Ronaldo reaches milestone with two goals
Meanwhile, not just Ronaldo silenced Dragowski with his twin penalties, but he also reached a milestone with the club, in the process.
He has now scored 50 goals for the club across competitions, in 70 matches.
He has now scored in nine consecutive games and is behind Gabriel Batistuta, who has a record of scoring in 11 consecutive Serie A matches in a season.
Twitter Post
Ronnie on fire with 10 goals in 6 this year
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match began on a competitive note for both the teams, although the hosts dominated with the possession throughout the half and the game.
Notably, it was the 40th-minute penalty that helped Ronaldo put Juventus ahead at half-time.
It was followed again by a competitive second half, before Ronaldo successfully converted the second penalty, as Juventus managed a third in the 91st.