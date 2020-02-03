Kohli's India reminds me of Imran's Pakistan: Sanjay Manjrekar
Sports
In an interesting statement, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said the incumbent Virat Kohli-led Team India is reminiscent of Imran Khan's Pakistan.
He said that Imran's belief often helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This is true for the Kohli-led India as well.
Manjrekar also backed Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, terming KL Rahul as the find of the series.
Twitter Post
Manjrekar lauds India's self belief
India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020
Legends
The Men in Blue received adulation from veterans
Former Pakistan cricketers Abdul Qadir and Shoaib Akhtar had also praised Kohli's captaincy by drawing comparisons with Imran Khan.
"Both lead from the front. Kohli takes responsibility and then expects other players to also perform," Qadir had said.
"Virat is a fitness freak. His team follows him. I believe this used to happen during Imran's time," Shoaib Akhtar had said in his YouTube video.
King Kohli
Kohli outshines every counterpart in the T20Is
With a terrific victory in the series finale, Kohli became the first captain to lead a team to 5-0 T20I series victory.
He also registered his 10th bilateral T20I series win as captain, the most by any T20I skipper.
This was the second clean sweep by India in T20Is away from home under Kohli, the first one being against West Indies in 2019.
KLass Rahul
Rahul's all-round effort helped India big time
KL Rahul was adjudged the Man of the Series for his terrific batting and brilliance behind the stumps.
He scored 224 runs in 5 T20Is at 56, which also included 3 catches and 1 stumping.
Rahul has been consistent with the bat in the shortest format for a while now.
Since January 2019, he has amassed 679 runs in 17 T20Is at 48.50.
Twitter Post
Manjrekar hails KL Rahul's heroic efforts
Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020