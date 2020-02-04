India
Ask NewsBytes
Hemant Pillai

Hemant Pillai

Asked on 4 February, 2020

When did Mayank Agarwal make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Agarwal made his Test debut in December 2018, against Australia.

Arnav Sarin

Arnav Sarin

Asked on 4 February, 2020

Which IPL team does Shubman Gill play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Gill plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

Saanvi Powar

Saanvi Powar

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many Test runs has Shaw scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw has scored 237 runs in two Tests.

Ananya Chatterjee

Ananya Chatterjee

Asked on 4 February, 2020

Where are India currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India are currently ranked number one in Tests.

