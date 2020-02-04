04 Feb 2020
Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma for NZ Tests: Details here
Sports
Regular Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of New Zealand owing to a calf injury.
Meanwhile, as Mayank Agarwal has been named his replacement for the three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday, he would be replaced by young batsman Shubman Gill in the Tests.
Here are further details on this.
The injury
How was Rohit injured?
The injury happened during the 17th over of the fifth T20I.
While Ish Sodhi was bowling to Shreyas Iyer in the opening ball of the over, both men scrambled for a single.
However, In the process, Rohit pulled his calf, as physios immediately attended him.
Although he continued for the next three deliveries, he was in visible discomfort.
He opted to retire hurt.
ODI replacement
Mayank Agarwal to replace him in ODIs
As for Rohit's replacement in the ODIs, young opener Mayank Agarwal is all set to replace him.
Mayank, who has played nine Tests so far, scoring 872 runs at an average of 67.1, is yet to make his ODI debut.
However, he does have a fine List A career, having played 82 matches and scoring 3,959 runs at an average of 50.1.
Test replacement
Gill to replace Rohit in Tests
As for the Tests, Gill has been roped in as the ideal replacement for Rohit.
Gill, who has played just a couple of ODIs for India, scoring just 16 runs, is yet to make his Test debut.
However, he has had a brilliant First-Class career so far, scoring 1,793 runs in 31 innings at an awesome average of 66.4, including five centuries.
Test squad
Prithvi Shaw returns to Test squad
As far as India's Test squad is concerned, the announcement came on Tuesday morning, with young opener Prithvi Shaw making a return since October 2018.
Shaw had a troublesome year in 2019, ranging from multiple injuries to the violation of consuming a banned substance.
However, he has since made a fine comeback, as he continues to impress for India A in New Zealand.
Information
India's squad for two Tests against New Zealand
India's New Zealand Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).
Twitter Post
Rohit ruled out, Shaw returns, Ishant Sharma subject to fitness