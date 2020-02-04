New Zealand-India ODIs: Williamson ruled out of first two matches
Sports
New Zealand, who lost 0-5 against Team India in the recently-concluded T20Is, have been dealt with a blow ahead of the ODIs.
Skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two matches with a shoulder injury.
He has been replaced by Mark Chapman.
The first ODI starts tomorrow.
Here are further details on Williamson and the Kiwi team.
Injury
Williamson had suffered an injury during the third T20I
Williamson had suffered an "inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder" while fielding in the fourth T20I against India last week.
He is now set to miss Wednesday's match in Hamilton and Saturday's clash in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.
Team physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson's injury would be managed cautiously and he might be fit for the third ODI.
Williamson
'Williamson will continue his fitness training sessions'
"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh said in a statement.
"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."
Latham
Latham to lead New Zealand in the ODIs against India
Tom Latham has been named as the stand-in New Zealand captain in the absence of Williamson.
The southpaw has scored 2,550 career ODI runs in 88 innings.
He has amassed four tons at an average of 32.27.
Latham will need to be smart and aggressive while leading the side out.
India have played some smart cricket of late and enter the series as favorites.
Chapman
Chapman performed well against India A
Chapman has played five ODIs for New Zealand.
He scored 124* on debut against the UAE in Dubai in 2015 but managed only nine runs in three matches against England last year.
He was seen playing against India A recently and got scores of 10, 110* and 114 respectively, in two List A gamed and a First-Class match.
NZ selector
'Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions'
New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen welcomed Mark to the ODI side.
"It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side," Larsen said.
"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad."