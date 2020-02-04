Ranji Trophy: Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer scripts a major record
Former Indian cricket team batsman Wasim Jaffer has shown age has no limit in sports.
The veteran became the first batsman to notch 12,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.
He achieved the feat while playing for Vidarbha against Kerala.
Jaffer, who has several records to his name, continued to impress in domestic cricket.
Here's more on him.
Jaffer this season
A look at Jaffer's Ranji scores this season
The 41-year-old went past the milestone in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A and B match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.
The former Mumbai batsman had 11,775 runs in the Ranji Trophy before the start of this season.
In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Jaffer has got scores of 0, 60, 4, 11, 83, 40, 7 and 1 before the match against Kerala.
Records
Jaffer boasts of these records as well
Jaffer is the only batsman in Ranji Trophy history to smash 10,000-plus runs.
Former Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumder (9,202) is the second-highest run-scorer.
Besides having the record for the most runs, Jaffer has accounted for the most centuries as well (40).
Earlier this season, he became the first player to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches.
Legend
Jaffer is one of the legends in domestic cricket
Jaffer, who had made his FC debut in 1996-97, emerged as one of the legends of Indian domestic cricket.
His brilliant run in the domestic tournament also earned him a spot in the Indian national squad.
Jaffer went on to feature in 31 Tests and two ODIs for India.
He last played a match for India in 2008 against South Africa.
Information
Vidarbha vs Kerala: How has the match panned out?
Kerala, who opted to bowl, got two crucial wickets on Day 1. They got the wickets of skipper Faiz Fazal (10) and Aniruddha Choudhari (0). From there on, Jaffer (35*) and Ganesh Satish (21*) have added an unbeaten 54-run stand. At lunch, Vidarbha are 77/2.