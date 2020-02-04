When will the BCCI appoint new selectors? Sourav Ganguly confirms
Sports
It was last week when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), whose role is to appoint fresh new selectors for the Indian team.
Now that CAC has been appointed, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the new selector for Team India would be appointed by the end of the month.
New CAC
BCCI appoint new CAC panel, selector's interviews to begin soon
As far as the new CAC is concerned, the BCCI announced that the new members of the CAC include Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.
Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that while the interviews regarding the appointment of new selectors would begin soon, the same would be appointed by the end of the month.
"It should be done by this month," Ganguly confirmed.
Information
Selectors' appointment to be confirmed upon secretary and treasurer's return
"BCCI secretary (Jay Shah) and treasurer (Arun Singh Dhumal) are also in New Zealand currently and the appointment process is expected to be completed once they return," a BCCI official was quoted as saying to Sportstar.
Prime contender
Ganguly backs the one with more Tests as selectors' contender
There have been certain speculations doing rounds about a particular BCCI constitution clause which mentions, 'the senior-most Test player among the members of the committee shall be appointed the chairman'.
However, Ganguly has already ruled out this possibility.
"It will be the one with the most Tests. But everyone, who has applied and meets the given criteria, stands a chance," Ganguly told Hindustan Times.
Front runners
Ajit Agarkar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan appear as front runners
The likes of Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma, Nayan Mongia, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Rajesh Chauhan, Amey Khurasiya applied for the two vacant slots previously.
However, the qualification process requires a player to have featured in at least 7 Tests, 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class games.
Also, all the selection committee members should have retired from the game five years formerly.