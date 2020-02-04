India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
India New Zealand Odi Squad
India Odi Squad For New Zealand
India Vs New Zealand 2020
India Vs New Zealand Cricket
India Vs New Zealand Odi Squad
India Vs New Zealand Squad
Kohli
Kohli & Co
Kohli & Co.
Mayank Agarwal
NewsBytes
Prithvi Shaw
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli & Co
Virat Kohli & Co.
Hamilton
India A
IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Kedar Jadhav
Kiwis
KL Rahul
Kuldeep Yadav
List A
Manish Pandey
Mayank
Mohammed Shami
Mount Maunganui
Navdeep Saini
New Zealand
NZ
Ravindra Jadeja
Rishabh Pant
Rohit Sharma
Shardul Thakur
Shaw
Shivam Dube
Shreyas Iyer
Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Ask NewsBytes
Pari Jain

Pari Jain

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many List A centuries does Mayank Agarwal have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mayank has scored 13 List A tons.

Sanvi Chatterjee

Sanvi Chatterjee

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many List A centuries does Prithvi Shaw have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw has scored four List A tons.

Vihaan Gavde

Vihaan Gavde

Asked on 4 February, 2020

Which IPL team does Mayank play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mayank plays for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL/

Surabhi Patel

Surabhi Patel

Asked on 4 February, 2020

Which IPL team does Shaw play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline