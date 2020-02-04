New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Sports
The Indian cricket team will be wanting to continue in the same vein after winning the T20Is 5-0 against New Zealand.
The two sides meet each other for the first ODI on Wednesday.
New Zealand are without skipper Kane Williamson, whereas, India are set to field a new opening combination.
Here's the complete match preview.
Details
Venue, timing, TV listing, conditions and pitch report
The match is set to be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton. It is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST.
The weather is expected to be a bit cloudy and overcast to start with.
However, no rainfall is expected.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
The pitch is set to help spinners and one expects a two-paced wicket.
Team India
India to play Mayank and Shaw as openers
With Rohit Sharma out with a calf injury, India handed a call-up to Mayank Agarwal.
He is set to make his ODI debut for Team India alongside Prithvi Shaw.
The youngster was earlier roped in as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.
Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that KL Rahul will bat at number five as the wicket-keeper batsman.
New Zealand
New Zealand to be without Williamson, Latham to lead
Skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two matches with a shoulder injury.
He has been replaced by Mark Chapman.
The side will be led by Tom Latham, who will need to be smart and aggressive while leading the side out.
New Zealand will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a whitewash against Team India in the T20Is.
Dream11
Dream11: Kohli, Taylor get the leadership nods
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul opens the batting in this Dream11 side alongside Prithvi Shaw.
Kohli gets the leadership backing and comes in next.
He is followed by Shreyas Iyer and Ross Taylor (vice-captain).
There are three all-rounders in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham.
Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling unit.
Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi support Bumrah.
Records
1st ODI: Records that could get scripted
Kohli has 57 ODI fifties and another one can help him equal the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin and Michael Clarke (58 each).
Kohli (1,109 fours) needs 11 more to surpass former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in terms of career ODI fours (1,119).
Ravindra Jadeja (185) and Tim Southee (186) are in fray to overcome Morne Morkel (188) in terms of career ODI scalps.