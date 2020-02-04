New Zealand vs India, ODIs: Players to watch out for
India and New Zealand are set to battle it out in a three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday.
The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis 5-0 in the recently-concluded T20Is and will be the favorites.
There is a chance for several players to step up in this series and make a sound influence.
Here are the players to watch out for.
Indian openers
Prithvi Shaw and Mayank need to take the chances presented
With Rohit Sharma out of the tour, it is a chance for Mayank Agarwal to make the most in his debut ODI series.
He will be wanting to bring his experience into play and be solid.
Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw came in for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.
He has been in supreme form of late.
Like Mayank, he is set to make his ODI debut.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul will want to thrive in a new role
KL Rahul will bat at number five for Team India as the management is keen to make use of him as a keeper batsman.
Against Australia last month, Rahul showed his credentials at number five with a sparkling 80.
This is a series for him to showcase his versatility.
Also, his wicket-keeping skills will be in focus.
The in-form Rahul can impress at large.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli will need to score the bulk of runs
In the absence of ODI stalwarts Dhawan and Rohit, the onus of scoring heavily will be upon skipper Virat Kohli.
The three have been the main crux of batting in ODIs and the side has done well on basis of their contributions.
Therefore, Kohli has to take things under control and perform.
With 11,792 runs under his belt, Kohli is an ODI hero.
Tom Latham
Latham has a lot of responsibility under his belt
Tom Latham has been named as the stand-in Kiwi captain in the absence of Williamson.
The southpaw has scored 2,550 career ODI runs in 88 innings.
He has amassed four tons at an average of 32.27.
Latham will need to be smart and aggressive while leading the side out.
Latham's runs will help NZ and he needs to put a price on his wicket.