Vihaan Venkatesan

Vihaan Venkatesan

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Andy Murray won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Murray has won three Grand Slams to date.

Sanvi Sarin

Sanvi Sarin

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many ATP singles titles has Murray won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Murray has won 46 ATP singles titles to date.

Shreyas Das

Shreyas Das

Asked on 4 February, 2020

Where is Murray currently ranked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Murray is currently ranked 127.

Pari Jaiteley

Pari Jaiteley

Asked on 4 February, 2020

Has Murray ever won Wimbledon?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Murray has won Wimbledon twice (2013 and 2016).

