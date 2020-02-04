04 Feb 2020
Andy Murray to pull out of French Open 2020?
British tennis sensation Andy Murray has been having a tough time since the last year after undergoing a career-threatening hip resurfacing surgery.
Although he has returned to competitive tennis, he hasn't yet fully began playing singles.
As he looks to make his singles comeback, he is likely to skip the upcoming French Open after being advised to do so.
Here is why.
Coach's take
Murray should skip French Open, feels former coach
Murray's former coach Alex Corretja has advised that the former should miss French Open this year to stand a better chance at performing in the Wimbledon.
"He should use the clay-court season to get enough matches to be ready for grass. Because if he skips the clay-court season, there is going to be such a long gap before the grass," he said, reports Telegraph.
Quote
Playing the French Open could be very demanding, feels Corretja
"And, the grass is only three weeks so it is difficult to get the feeling. If for some reason he feels he can be a little bit risky, maybe he should sacrifice the French Open, because it's very demanding. He should consider that," added Corretja.
Prioritization
Corretja feels Murray should prioritize Wimbledon and Olympics
Speaking further on the issue, Corretja felt that Murray should prioritize playing in the Wimbledon, which is the most prestigious Grand Slam of all, followed by the greatest sporting event, the Tokyo Olympics.
"He needs to go thinking that those matches are the best preparation. I could have to be ready for Wimbledon, and that's the only thing he needs to know," he concluded.
Hip surgery
Murray underwent hip surgery in January 2019
It was in January 2019 when Murray reportedly underwent hip surgery.
Prior to the same, Murray had said that the risk factor in the surgery was extremely high, as he could have to prematurely retire from the sport.
However, following successful surgery, he made comeback to the sport the very year, prior to the Wimbledon, as he won the European Open, beating Stan Wawrinka.
Murray's records
Some records held by Murray
Here are some records held by Murray:
He has won the most Queen's Club Championships titles (5).
He has played two consecutive Olympic finals and won gold in both at different surfaces (grass and hard).
He has won Grand Slam, World Tour Finals, Olympics and Masters titles in the same year (2016).
He finished as the runner-up most times in the Australian Open (5).