Australia recall Glenn Maxwell for limited-overs series: Details here
Sports
Australia have recalled star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to the side for the upcoming limited-overs assignments against South Africa, starting February 21.
Maxwell was impressive in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season.
However, there was no place for the in-form all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
Here are further details on Maxwell and the Australian cricket team.
Maxwell BBL
How did Maxwell fare in the BBL 2019-20 season?
Maxwell helped Melbourne Stars reach the play-offs.
They were beaten by the Sydney Sixers, who reached the finale.
In 15 matches, Maxwell amassed 389 runs at an average of 43.22. He hit three fifties.
The all-rounder claimed eight wickets as well at an economy-rate of 6.78.
The manner in which Maxwell responded after taking a sabbatical for mental health reasons, highlights his strong response.
Mental health
Maxwell had taken a break for mental health reasons
During the T20Is against Sri Lanka back in October-November 2019, Maxwell had pulled out of the series owing to mental health reasons.
He made a comeback to cricket in December 2019.
However, the player wasn't included in the ODIs against India that took place last month.
Australia had missed the aggressive factor against India in the lower middle order.
This sees Maxwell return.
Words
Trevor Hohns opens up on Maxwell and Stoinis
Selector Trevor Hohns is glad to have Maxwell back.
"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball."
He also gave an update on Stoinis' situation.
"It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form," he said.
Squads
Here is a look at the Australian squads
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.