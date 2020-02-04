New Zealand-India ODIs: Key factors to watch out for
Visitors India will lock horns against hosts New Zealand in a three-match ODIs, starting Wednesday.
However, prior to the series, both the teams went on to face injury issues, leading to some last-moment changes in the squad.
Based on the same, we take a look at some of the crucial factors ahead of the series.
Here's more.
Williamson factor
How would Kiwis fare without Kane Williamson?
Kiwis are under serious trouble as skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the opening two ODIs.
While they have fared well under Williamson, winning 40 off 75 and losing 32, they have a win-loss ratio of 1.250.
Although the side did lose the T20Is under him, overall, he has been phenomenal for the side, and Mark Chapman faces an uphill task.
Indian seamer
Who could be India's third seamer?
As of now, India look set to field Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as their prime pacers.
However, the question surrounding the third seamer could be a headache.
While they have regular pacers like Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, all-rounder Shivam Dube is also in contention.
Furthermore, going by the recent matches, where Thakur and Dube have been expensive, Saini stands the better chance.
Rahul's experimentation
Experimentation with KL Rahul
Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has ideally made his name as an opener.
However, with skipper Virat Kohli confirming Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as openers for the opening ODI, Rahul would be pushed down to the fifth spot.
While Rahul has an average of 50.50 batting as an opener in the ODIs, he averages 43.50 in the fifth spot.
Not that bad either.
Kiwis' pace
How would Kiwis' new-look pace attack fare?
The Kiwi pacers were expensive in the T20Is.
Furthermore, it is the more or less the same bowlers who would be a part of the ODIs.
The likes of Hamish Bennet and Scott Kuggeleijn would have a grave task at hand, while Tim Southee is not in the best of his form.
Also, it would be interesting to see how debutant Kyle Jamieson performs.