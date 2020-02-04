India
Arnav Banerjee

Arnav Banerjee

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many times have East Bengal won the National Football League?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

EB have won the NFL on three occasions.

Pari Sengupta

Pari Sengupta

Asked on 4 February, 2020

When was the last time EB won the NFL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

EB last won the NFL in 2003-04.

Aanya Mukopadhyay

Aanya Mukopadhyay

Asked on 4 February, 2020

How many times have Manchester United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the EPL on 20 occasions.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Asked on 4 February, 2020

What is the capacity of Salt Lake Stadium?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The capacity of Salt Lake Stadium is 85,000.

