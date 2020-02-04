04 Feb 2020
Manchester United could play East Bengal during pre-season: Details here
Sports
Former Premier League champions Manchester United could create history by becoming the first-ever English club to play in Kolkata.
As per reports, they are likely to play East Bengal at the Yuvabharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata, during the pre-season, this year.
As of now, United are willing to travel for a one-off game.
Here are further details.
Delegates visit
United delegates visited Kolkata last November
It was in November 2019 when a four-member delegate from United had arrived in the city to meet sports minister Aroop Biswas.
They visited the stadium and were fairly impressed with the facilities at the venues, while they did not have any objection regarding the security as well.
The delegate included United's director of football, Christoffer Laurens Komen.
Final approval
United give approval, EB to finalize financial packages and date
As per The Indian Express, United have given their approval for the pre-season tie.
However, EB are yet to confirm the date, as it involves a massive financial package.
"We can't confirm anything before March, but will try our best to get the deal done. But, rest assured, if United arrive in Kolkata, then it will be the first team," said a source.
Occasion
Fixture part of EB's centenary celebrations
In case one is wondering, the fixture is a part of East Bengal's centenary celebrations, while United's pre-season Asia tour this year would be a part of it.
EB had begun their celebrations for the same on July 31, when they marched from Kumartuli, where they had their first ground, to the current club ground, situated in Maidan.
Not first
United not first European club to play in Kolkata
It is to be noted that United might be the first English club to play in Kolkata, but they are certainly not the first from Europe.
It was back in 2008, when German champions Bayern Munich had played Mohun Bagan at the very same venue.
It was also the final match of legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, as his side had won.