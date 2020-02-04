#ChampionsInBlue: India overcome Pakistan, reach U-19 World Cup final
The Indian cricket team reached the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020.
Priyam Garg-led India chased down a 173-run target at Senwes Park Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
Defending champions India showed solidity throughout the game to come out on top.
India's bowling was the standout factor once again.
Here is what happened in semi-final 1 of the World Cup.
Rohail, Haider
Rohail and Haider offer comfort with impressive knocks
After reeling at 34/2, Pakistan needed some answer and got that in the form of Haider Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir.
The two got along well and took control of the scenario.
Haider scored a 77-ball 56. He hit nine fours.
Meanwhile, Rohail played a patient innings.
He took his time and played a 102-ball 62.
Rohail amassed six boundaries.
Information
Pakistan lose the impetus in initial phase
Pakistan lost Mohammad Huraira and Fahad Munir early on. Sushant Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi gave India the crucial breakthroughs. This gave India the start they had desired for. At 34/2 in the ninth over, Pakistan lost the plot in the initial phase.
Team India
India strike back to stun Pakistan
Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the partnership and Pakistan were 96/3.
From there on, the floodgates opened.
The Indian bowlers claimed regular wickets and Pakistan didn't manage to get a move on.
The likes of Sushant, Kartik Tyagi and Bishnoi were amongst the wickets.
From 118/3, Pakistan were dismissed for 172.
Their last seven wickets fell for 54 runs.
Reply
Openers Yashasvi and Saxena help India decimate Pakistan
Yashasvi and Divyansh Saxena gave India the perfect start to crush Pakistan's hopes.
The two added an unbeaten century-plus stand.
Yashasvi slammed a ton, whereas, Saxena hit a fifty.
They took their time and once things got settled, the two perfected the run-chase well.
India's opening stands in the U-19 World Cup have been solid.
The partnerships read, 66, 42*, 115*, 35 and 176*.
Information
Yashasvi's dream run with the bat continues to gain shape
Yashasvi continued to show his mettle for the U-19 Indian side. This was his maiden century in the tournament. Prior to this innings, he amassed scores 59, 29*, 57* and 62. He has made the real difference for India with the bat.