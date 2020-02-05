#GamingBytes: Five advanced PUBG Mobile tips to win chicken dinner
PUBG Mobile offers a tactical and intense Battle Royale experience. The game's popularity keeps drawing new players each day.
Automatically this leads to a higher degree of competition wherein even gamers familiar with this genre find themselves at a disadvantage while they try to win the chicken dinner.
So, to help you, we bring five advanced tips to win chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile.
Tip 1
Use a suppressed weapon during the final stages
One of the surest ways of giving away your position in the end stages of the match is if opponents can hear your gunfire, or worse if your firing shows up on the mini-map.
To avoid this risk, use a suppressed weapon during the final stages of the game.
This will allow you to be a stealthy killer.
Alternately, use flash hiders for weapons.
Tip 2
Use your throwables towards the final stages of the game
The final stages of the game will require the use of throwables.
Stack up on throwables beforehand and use the grenades to gain an advantage over enemies.
Smoke grenades help you create distractions and often provide vital cover.
Frag grenades allow you to flush out campers and deal heavy damage if you are going up against a group of enemies.
Tip 3
Consume energy drinks, painkillers, boost your energy before final fights
Before the final fights in a Battle Royale, always ensure your boostable bar is full.
Think of it as a sort of shield option.
By consuming energy drinks, painkillers or taking adrenaline, you increase your movement and reflexes in game.
Further, if your energy bar is full, your health takes lesser damage.
This is bound to give you an edge in the final fights.
Tip 4
Minimize movement in the final stages of the game
It is advisable to minimize movement during the final stages of the game.
Only move if you have been spotted or if the circle is closing on your side.
If you minimize movement in the final stages of the game you can remain hidden which will save you from getting taken out by campers who will inevitably be sniping in the final stages.
Tip 5
Do not engage unless necessary in the final stages
When you are among the top 10 players surviving, avoid engagement unless necessary.
Let players eliminate each other, while you remain silent.
The more you engage, the greater the chances are of you giving your position away.
Ultimately, it is the final kill that will win you the Battle Royale, so hold your fire unless absolutely required and stealthily win your chicken dinner.