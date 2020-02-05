India
Ask NewsBytes
Sanvi Powar

Sanvi Powar

Asked on 5 February, 2020

When did Younis Khan make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Younis made his international debut in February 2000, in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

Aarav Jhadav

Aarav Jhadav

Asked on 5 February, 2020

When did Younis retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Younis retired in 2017.

Ridhi Shah

Ridhi Shah

Asked on 5 February, 2020

How many T20Is did Younis play?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Younis played 25 T20Is.

Shreyas Kapur

Shreyas Kapur

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Which PSL team did Younis play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Younis never played in the PSL.

