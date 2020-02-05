India
Hemant Rodrigues

Hemant Rodrigues

Asked on 5 February, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the FA Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the FA Cup on seven occasions.

Aradhya Mistry

Aradhya Mistry

Asked on 5 February, 2020

When was the last time Liverpool won the FA Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2005-06.

Anika Das

Anika Das

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Which team has won the most FA Cups?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arsenal has won the most FA Cups (13).

Anika Das

Anika Das

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Who are the defending champions of the FA Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Manchester City are the defending champions of the FA Cup.

