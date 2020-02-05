05 Feb 2020
FA Cup 2019-20: Liverpool youngsters set up date with Chelsea
Sports
Reigning European champions Liverpool, on Tuesday, fielded a young squad for their fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.
While the senior team settled for a 2-2 draw in the opening game, the youngsters managed to beat the side 1-0.
Meanwhile, with this win, they have set a date with Chelsea in the pre-quarters.
Here are further details on this.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match began on a dominating note for both sides, who were watchful with their possession throughout the game.
While the hosts had more shots on the attempt, they had four shots on target, as the visitors failed to have a single on the money.
Meanwhile, it was in the 75th minute when an own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams sealed it for the hosts.
Youngest squad
Liverpool field their youngest squad ever
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was criticized when he decided to field the young squad, as critics slammed him for disrespecting the FA Cup.
However, the club still fielded a young squad that had players with an average age of 19 years and 102 days.
In the process, it was the youngest side the club had ever fielded in a senior competition.
Do you know?
Seven teenagers and youngest club captain
The side had seven teenagers, with Harvey Elliott being the youngest of the lot (16 years), while Pedro Chirivella was the oldest of all (22 years). Meanwhile, Curtis Jones became the youngest club captain at the age of 19 years and five days.
Coach's take
U-23 coach all praise for his young side
As Klopp did not attend the game, U-23 coach Neil Critchley was in charge, who expressed his delight at the performance of his young lads.
"The manager sent a message prior to the game with some words of advice and support. He said Chelsea away could be an opportunity for one or two of them and they put in a performance tonight," he said.
Match stats
Some interesting stats from the match
As for some interesting stats from the tie:
This is the first time, since 2012, when Liverpool have been aided by two own goals form a side in the FA Cup in a season.
Liverpool are now on an unbeaten run in 40 games, at home, across competitions.
The Reds have not conceded a single goal in their last seven home matches across competitions.
Twitter Post
Young new Liverpool prospects are here