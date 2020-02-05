SA beat England, 1st ODI: Here's the complete statistical review
After a 3-1 hammering at the hands of England, the South Africa cricket team enjoyed a stunning seven-wicket win in the first ODI held on Tuesday.
England managed 258/8 in 50 overs. Joe Denly scored 87 for the visitors.
In reply, Quinton de Kock's 103 and Temba Bavuma's 98 guided the Proteas.
Here's the complete statistical review.
SA vs ENG
How did the match pan out?
England got off to a good start but lost their way after seeing five wickets fall in quick succession.
From 51/0, England were reduced to 103/5 in no time.
However, a 91-run stand by Denly and Chris Woakes helped England recover to 258/8.
South Africa saw skipper De Kock and Bavuma share a match-winning 173-run stand to deliver a victory for the hosts.
De Kock records
De Kock smashes these ODI records
De Kock brought up his 15th career ODI hundred.
The wicket-keeper batsman became the sixth-fastest to 15 tons in ODI cricket.
He took 116 innings to bring up this feat.
Hashim Amla (86 innings) holds the record.
De Kock also became the second wicket-keeper captain and opener to score an ODI hundred after former Australian great Adam Gilchrist.
5,000 ODI runs
De Kock surpasses 5,000 career ODI runs
De Kock registered the third-highest score by a South African captain versus England in ODI cricket.
Graeme Smith (141 and 115*) holds the record.
The 173-run stand between De Kock and Bavuma is now the second-highest for South Africa against the Three Lions in ODI cricket.
De Kock also surpassed 5,000 career ODI runs (5,014).
He became the 11th Proteas batsman to do so.
Information
Some notable feats scripted in the match
Bavuma brought up his maiden ODI fifty. The right-handed batsman hit five fours and two sixes. Denly registered his highest career ODI score. He also amassed his third career ODI fifty. Chris Woakes got to 143 career ODI scalps.