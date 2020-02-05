India
Pranav Tambe

Pranav Tambe

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Which state does Yashasvi Jaiswal plays for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Jaiswal plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Hemant Das

Hemant Das

Asked on 5 February, 2020

How many List A centuries does Jaiswal have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Jaiswal has scored three List A centuries to date.

Rishika Powar

Rishika Powar

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Does Jaiswal have any First-Class century?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Jaiswal is yet to score a First-Class century.

Divya Verma

Divya Verma

Asked on 5 February, 2020

How many T20 runs has Jaiswal scored>

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Jaiswal is yet to play in the T20s.

